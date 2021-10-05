vegconomist news

We are seeking a freelance part-time writer in a US timezone to report on North American business news in plant-based and cell-based industries, in adherence to our style. Must have writing experience and a current knowledge of the market, be preferably vegan or at least flexitarian, and have a flexible schedule. You should be passionate about vegan business and ideally be familiar with the key players. Since we are a remote-only company, ideally you are good at using digital tools for collaboration and are open to try new ones on a semiregular basis.

Write for readers in over 160 countries, more than 10,000 newsletter subscribers, 25,000 LinkedIn followers, over 150,000 decision-makers and co-decision-makers, investors, influencers, multipliers and many others in the plant- and cell-based business every month globally.

The workload will be modest at first, perhaps 5 – 10 articles per week.

Please send your detailed application with an idea of your rates to our editor-in-chief: [email protected]

