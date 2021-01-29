Vegconomist Proudly Announces French Language Platform

Vegconomist is pleased to say that we are continuing our rapid growth. Launched in 2018 with the initial German platform, then the English language global platform soon after, we now have also Spanish, Chinese, simplified Chinese, and French to follow before the end of March. Vegan products are also becoming increasingly popular in France, where the market is growing dynamically.

Vegconomist’s readership comes from over 160 countries and we strive to publish the latest and most compelling vegan business news to our growing audience. We are pleased to be able to bring our reports to speakers of the French language as well as speakers of English, German, Spanish and Chinese.

From the outset, vegconomist offers low-cost advertising space.

