Vevolution Launches Third Series of Plant-Based Business Podcast

London-based vegan business community Vevolution announces the launch of the third series of the Plant-Based Business Podcast. Since its launch in late 2019 the podcast has regularly been trending in the Apple UK Business Podcast charts and has attracted a global roll-call of leading plant-based entrepreneurs and investors.

To date there have been 46 episodes of the podcast, which is designed to support the growth of plant-based business around the world, and has featured guests such as BOSH, Kara Rosen (Founder of Plenish), Miyoko Schinner (Founder and CEO of Miyoko’s Creamery) and investors such as Sebastiano Cossia Castiglioni and Michiel van Deursen.

The third series launches with four episodes featuring:

Roxy Pope and Ben Pook, Founders of So Vegan

Chris Kerr, industry leading investor from New Crop Capital

Jodi Monelle, Founder and CEO of LiveKindly Media

Giuseppe Scionti, Founder of Nova Meat

Speaking about the release of the new series of the podcast, Co-Hosts and Founders, Judy Nadel and Damien Clarkson said: “A lot has happened in the world in the past 12 months. Plant based entrepreneurs have proven to be resilient to the huge challenges we are all experiencing and the revolution of how we eat and think about the world continues at a rapid pace. This series of the podcast will bring together the leaders of the movement to explore how to unlock business success and change the world at the same time.”

The Plant-Based Business Podcast is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Anchor and PocketCasts.

Listen on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/the-plant-based-business-podcast/id1487806728

Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6BDQOnEGzyAWWiMP51SJby?si=pP9U2acrReWe7Q7L2KIaew

Listen on Android devices at PocketCasts : https://pca.st/w6zrettj

