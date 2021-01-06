Vivera Promotes Veggie Challenge in TV Campaign, Debuts Two Products for Veganuary

Dutch alt-meat brand Vivera has launched a TV campaign on Channel 4 in the UK. The campaign will highlight the versatility of the brand’s meat alternatives and also promote ProVeg International’s Veggie Challenge app.

Vivera announced in November that it would be promoting the Veggie Challenge app on its product packaging. The app contains recipes, tips, and information on the benefits of a vegan diet. Now, the company hopes to encourage even more people to try a plant-based diet by including the app in its TV advertisement.

The ad features a superhero called Goodness Girl who transforms animal products into plant-based alternatives. It will be shown online as well as on Channel 4.

New products for Veganuary

Vivera will also launch two new products at British supermarket Sainsbury’s this month. The first, Lincolnshire Style Plant Bangers, is a realistic vegan sausage with Lincolnshire-style seasoning and a coating made from algae. The sausages can be baked, grilled, or fried.

The second product, Southern Fried Plant Nuggets with BBQ Sauce, is an alternative to chicken nuggets. It comes in a crispy coating with southern-style seasoning and is accompanied by a smoky sauce. Both products will retail for about £3.00.

In 2020, Vivera tripled production and expanded its factory, celebrating its 30-year anniversary by investing €30M into production. The company is also expecting to triple its turnover within the next five years.

“We are really fuelling our growth objectives with this media campaign and new product launches,” said Vivera CEO Willem van Weede. “Our aim is to make the switch to plant-based as easy as possible for consumers with our great products, delicious recipes and Proveg’s Veggie Challenge app. This Veganuary we want plant-based dining to become the new normal, as consumers become more aware of the benefits of plant-based diets for the environment, our health, and for animals.”

