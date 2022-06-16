Wicked Kitchen Giving Away a Year’s Worth of Ice Cream for National Ice Cream Month

Wicked Kitchen, a global plant-based foods brand, is celebrating National Ice Cream Month in July with its “Scoop, Snap and Share” promotion. One winner will receive a year’s supply of Wicked Kitchen’s “game-changing” dairy-free ice cream and additional prizes.

Elevating ice cream

Beginning July 1, the brand wants fans to take a photo or video of any Wicked ice cream pint or novelty in a bowl, cone or recipe. Fans can then post and share the photo/video to Instagram, Facebook or TikTok, using the hashtag #WickedKitchen. All posts in July will be entered to win a year’s worth of ice cream, plus a Wicked goodie box and cookbook autographed by chefs Derek and Chad Sarno.

“Elevate National Ice Cream Month by enjoying our amazing, super-duper double creamy vegan ice creams that are unequaled in taste and mouthfeel to any others in the market,” said Wicked Kitchen co-founder Derek Sarno.

US launch

Made from lupin beans, Wicked’s groundbreaking ice cream launched into 2,200 Kroger and Kroger-branded stores this spring. According to Wicked, the ice cream’s lupin base is a first-to-market innovation that provides exceptional richness and creaminess.

“The ultimate ice cream experience is luscious creaminess, rich mouthfeel, zero aftertaste, and bold flavor and the Wicked Kitchen plant-based ice creams and novelties are unlike anything else in the U.S. market,” said Pete Speranza, CEO of Wicked Kitchen.

Plants as a catalyst

A study conducted by Innova Market Insights found non-dairy ice cream experienced 32.2% YOY growth from 2019-2020. In a recent interview, Speranza told vegconomist: “We want to change the world for the better using plants as a food source as the catalyst. We will provide great-tasting, chef-created foods that appeal to the masses while improving the lives of animals and humans and helping improve the environment. That is what we are doing and will continue to do at a bigger and bigger scale year over year.”