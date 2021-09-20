Wu-Tang’s RZA and Violife Announce 2021 Plant Grants Recipients

Plant-based cheese leader Violife has announced the recipients of its 2021 Plant Grants program. In collaboration with hip-hop icon and vegan advocate RZA, five Black-owned restaurants have been selected as grantees for this year’s Plant Grants program.

“We are what we eat” – RZA

Receiving $20,000 each, as well as education and mentorship, the program will aid the restaurants to add new plant-based dishes to their menu and perform outreach in their communities. The aim of this year’s program was to address the disproportionate challenges faced by Black-owned restaurants and communities, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The five chosen grantee restaurants are:



Seasoned Vegan – Harlem, NYC.

Meek’s Vegan Pizza – Houston, Texas.

Supreme Oasis Bakery and Deli (SOBAD)– Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Vegans on the Run LLC – Shreveport, Louisiana

Plant Power Café & Juice Bar – Chattanooga, Tennessee

“I’m excited to work with the Plant Grants restaurants because they are on the front line of the plant-based revolution in their communities, through their recipes and the individual touch they put on their dishes to give their customers a great meal,” stated RZA.

“We are what we eat. For me, that means I still get to eat cheese – vegan cheese from Violife – and with their help, I get to convince people to switch to foods made from plants because they taste good, they’re affordable, and there is a whole lot of variety to choose from. It’s a journey, which is why we need more restaurants like these grantees to help show us the way with delicious plant-based food,” he added.

