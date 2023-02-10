AMSilk: New Collab Aims to Develop High-Performance Biobased Vegan Fibres

AMSilk, the biotech-based vegan silk material innovator, has announced a collaboration with BRAIN Biotech, a leader in developing and manufacturing biobased solutions and products, to develop high-performance vegan fibres for textiles and other applications.

According to AMSilk, its partnership with BRAIN Biotech will leverage its expertise to optimise specific properties of structural proteins necessary for developing a new type of resistant fibres.

The two German bio-economy frontrunners said they are teaming up to revolutionize the performance materials market with new bio-fabricated sustainable materials that can replace petroleum-based textile fibres, a primary source for microplastics and non-biodegradable fashion garments. “Bio-fabricated products hold enormous potential as sustainable material solutions for the future.”

A sustainable future through biobased solutions

Recently relocated to Campus Neuried in Munich, AMSilk is the world’s first industrial supplier of vegan silk proteins. The company’s biotechnological materials are based on renewable, 100% biodegradable, and microplastic-free carbon structural proteins.

The biobased company’s silk proteins are used in applications such as powders, hydrogels, fibres, and coatings. In January 2022, Mercedes-Benz and AMSilk announced a collaboration to develop novel, sustainable car door pulls using AMSilk’s certified vegan fabric.

Also used in the medical field, a study found that AMSilk’s spider silk coatings could prevent inflammation and reduce post-operative complications of some surgeries. The company is also known for collaborating with Adidas for its synthetic, biodegradable spider silk shoes.

Dr. Andreas Schmideder, head of business opportunities & development at AMSilk, said: “We believe we have found the optimal technology partner for expanding our protein platform in BRAIN Biotech. In addition to BRAIN’s excellent expertise in protein development, the shared purpose of AMSilk and BRAIN − to create a sustainable future through bio-based solutions − in particular, enables an inspiring and successful collaboration.”