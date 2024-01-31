Generation Food Rural Partners Acquires Edible Packaging Company DisSolves, Inc

Big Idea Ventures announces the acquisition of Pittsburgh-based edible packaging company DisSolves as a part of its Generation Food Rural Partners Fund portfolio (GFRP).

DisSolves, Inc. uses patented technology to create biodegradable and edible components made from natural, vegan ingredients that are Generally Recognized As Safe (GRAS) and are used to produce films and packaging materials for various applications, including encapsulants, nutraceuticals, and pods. The company’s proprietary films allow for the packaging of premeasured, individual servings of powdered products in user-friendly pods, enabling food and beverage companies to create more convenient and sustainable products.

The GFRP Fund, a part of Big Idea Ventures, focuses on investing in the best food technology and agrotech companies globally. It targets intellectual property with potential for broad commercialization, particularly in the agriculture, food, and protein sectors.

Frank Klemens, Managing Director of the GFRP fund, commented on the acquisition: “The GFRP team is thrilled to welcome DisSolves into our family of innovative companies. DisSolves is bridging technology and food packaging to create solutions that are critical to reducing the impact of legacy packaging systems across many segments of the food supply chain.”

Reimaging food packaging

DisSolves’ technology stands out for its ability to dissolve easily in water, juice, or plant-based milk products and, importantly, without altering the taste of the liquids. Jared Raszewski, founder of DisSolves, will continue with the company as founder and CPO. Raszewski shares, “DisSolves was founded to reimagine food packaging in a way that’s both safe and environmentally friendly. The demand we’ve seen from food companies tells us that we’re on the right track. I am excited to start working with GFRP because, thanks to the fund’s resources and support, we’ll be able to fulfill pilot programs with some of the largest food producers in the industry.”

Globally, the trend towards sustainable packaging solutions is gaining momentum. Companies like Xampla in the UK are developing similar natural, vegan, edible films using plant proteins, including legumes and agricultural waste, while Chinese researchers are exploring biocellulose-based edible packaging. Innovations in biodegradable packaging made with seaweed are also emerging, with companies like Kelpi, FlexSea, and B’ZEOS at the forefront.

The acquisition was announced on the company’s social media: “This partnership means accelerated growth, enhanced resources, and expanded opportunities to scale and make an even greater impact in the food and supplement industry.”