    • Insempra Invests in Bio-Based Clothing Fibre Producer Solena Materials

    July 27, 2022
    Categories
    Materials
    Insempra invests in Solena Materials
    Image: Jens Klein on LinkedIn

    Biotech firm Insempra has announced a strategic investment in Solena Materials, a producer of synthetic proteins for high-performance clothing fibers.

    Solena is a spinoff from Imperial College London and uses computational design to develop new proteins. The investment from Insempra will accelerate this development and make it possible to produce the proteins on an industrial scale.

    “We look forward to fast-tracking Solena’s development and production of their unique synthetic proteins”

    The aim is to create alternatives to both non-biodegradable petrochemically-derived textiles and animal-derived materials such as silk. This will have environmental benefits, including the reduction of microplastics in water — a common consequence of washing conventionally-produced synthetic textiles.

    ©BLUEVIEW

    Bio-based materials

    As consumer concerns about animal welfare and plastic pollution continue to rise, many companies in the fashion and textile industries are turning towards bio-based solutions. These can be very diverse, ranging from sneakers made with plant-based plastic to sustainable bio-colourants.

    “We are hugely excited by this investment in Solena, which will help to accelerate our market-first approach to develop superior, intrinsically sustainable ingredients,” said Jens Klein, founder and CEO of Insempra and CEO of Solena Materials. “We look forward to fast-tracking Solena’s development and production of their unique synthetic proteins to develop customized, high-performance fibers for a variety of applications.”

    Insempra is a co-founder of Solena and will be the sole contributing shareholder in the company.

    Share article:

    Related Articles

    • Latest News

  • The vegconomist-newsletter:
    information for decision-makers

    Subscribe for the vegconomist-newsletter and regularly
    receive the most important news from the vegan business world.


    Click here to add vegconomist to your email contacts and ensure our messages reach your inbox!


    Help: I'm not receiving emails from vegconomist

    Invalid email address

    • Interviews

    More Interviews