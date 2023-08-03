Notpla and MACK Launch Biodegrable Seaweed Film in Laundry Detergent Sachets

Sustainable packaging startup Notpla and vegan detergent company MACK have partnered to introduce a biodegradable option for packaging detergents to help the cleaning industry move away from single-use plastics.

MACK will launch its laundry detergent refills in sachets made with Notpla’s innovative seaweed and plant-derived biodegradable film. These novel packaging can substitute conventional PVA (Polyvinyl Alcohol) and PVOH (Polyvinyl Alcohol Copolymer) plastics. This initiative marks the seaweed film’s first application in cleaning products and a “world-first” in the laundry detergent market.

According to Notpla, its film is water-soluble — no more microplastic leakage — while ensuring high-quality performance and convenience. The product was subject to a long biological degradability assessment, passing industry standards.

“Our partnership with Notpla aligns perfectly with our mission to provide customers with a truly sustainable, eco-friendly cleaning solution that leaves zero legacy on the planet for future generations. We believe that sustainable packaging is not just an option, but a responsibility that we owe to our planet and communities,” said Anthony McCourt, co-founder of MACK.

Passion for sustainability

Notpla was founded by Rodrigo Garcia Gonzalez and Pierre Paslier in 2014. The company is a seaweed pioneer present in many European countries. Its mission is to make packaging disappear by providing sustainable alternatives to single-use plastic, such as beverages, sauce pots, condiment sachets, and food service packaging.

Notpla raised £10 million last December to develop new products such as transparent flexible film and seaweed paper. The new capital also was needed to accelerate the commercialization of existing products

Other companies joining Notpla’s zero plastic waste mission include Just Eat and UEFA, which introduced biodegradable food packaging to replace all plastic-lined containers at the UEFA Women’s EURO Final.

Pierre Paslier commented: “We are thrilled to collaborate with MACK, a company that shares our passion for sustainability and environmental responsibility. Together, we are accelerating the transition to a more sustainable and regenerative packaging ecosystem within the cleaning industry.”