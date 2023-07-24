PETA UK 2023 Vegan Homeware Awards Winners Revealed

PETA UK has announced the winners of its 2023 Vegan Homeware Awards. This annual initiative recognizes brands and designers making cruelty-free products to meet the growing demand for sustainable, compassionate home decor.

Avoiding leather, feathers, wool, and silk, the winners of the seventh edition of the awards propose chairs upholstered with pineapple leather, coconut wax candles, luxurious silk-free sheets, and even a plant milk maker to avoid dairy and artificial ingredients.

BEST STATEMENT PIECE

Tamasine Osher — Purton chair in Piñatex

Designer Tamasine Osher has created a chair with a steel, brass, or bronze frame with upholstery available in Piñatex or other materials called the Purton. This planet-friendly chair proves that furniture can be sleek and sophisticated without harming animals, says PETA.

BEST WOOL-FREE THROW

Piglet in Bed — Blue Café au Lait Textured Cotton Throw

Piglet in Bed claims to use sustainably-sourced natural materials to craft low-maintenance bedding, sleepwear, and homewares. The winner throw is made from sustainably sourced cotton, it is reversible and, more importantly, wool-free.

BEST VEGAN PAINT

Little Greene — Paint range

Eco-friendly paint & wallpaper manufacturer Little Greene has a 100% vegan water-based paint range in recycled, recyclable tins. Paint ingredients can include shellac (made from insects), beeswax, and other animal-derived substances used as binders, explains PETA.

BEST DOWN-FREE BEDDING

Devon Duvets — Botanic range

Devon Duvets explains it has spent years developing its eco-friendly vegan duvets created from a filling and outer casing containing TENCEL Lyocell — a 100% natural and biodegradable fibers derived from certified, traceable, and sustainable wood sources. Called Botanic, the vegan duvet range comes in various weights and is said to be handcrafted.

BEST VEGAN SILK SHEETS

Touché — Sheet range

Touché crafts 100% plant-based sheets from Eucalyptus. This biodegradable material is compostable, and Touché explains it is made using a closed-loop process. The sheets are soft and comfortable, two times softer than cotton. Moreover, they are hypoallergenic, and the fabrics’ natural antibacterial properties and smooth texture help reduce breakouts, wrinkles, and hair damage.

BEST KITCHEN ACCESSORY

Milky Plant — Milk maker

Using the slogan “Drik outside the Box,” Milky Plant‘s machine allows customers to make their creations at home in a few minutes. With no squeezing required, users only have to press a button to have preservative and artificial ingredients-free plant-based milk at home, saving money and plastic.

BEST VEGAN SOFA

Snug — Sofa range

UK sofa company Snug has created a range of cruelty-free sofas in various sizes and colors. The company uses vegan-friendly fabrics that are additionally pet-friendly and spill resistant.

BEST WOOL-FREE RUG

The White Company — Jute Round Rug

The London-based The White Company says its winning accessory, the jute round rug, is made from hard-wearing, plaited Indian jute, free from pesticides. It is biodegradable, made without wool, meaning no sheep were harmed in its production.

BEST VEGAN CANDLES

Sun.Day of London — Candle range

UK company Sun.Day of London offers a handcrafted candle range that is cruelty-free and vegan: GMO-free coconut and plant waxes instead of beeswax, pure cotton wicks, and apothecary jars produced in the UK.

BEST COMPANION ANIMAL ACCESSORY

OH HECK — Calming Frenchie Blue Donut Dog Bed

UK brand OH HECK offers sustainable, eco-friendly dog accessories and essentials. Crafted from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic bottles, the PETA awards winner bed has an anti-anxiety design for better sleep, its cover is removable and machine washable, and it helps to regulate the pet’s body temperature.

COMPASSIONATE DESIGNER

Chloe Bullock — Materialise Interiors

With this award, PETA recognizes Brighton-based interior designer Chloe Bullock’s dedication to ethical design. She works with businesses and individuals to make cruelty-free spaces possible, combining her in-depth knowledge of vegan materials with inspiring cruelty-free decor, says PETA. Her studio is B Corp Certified and Vegan Design Certified.

“Thanks to brands such as our award winners, more and more cruelty-free options are available for shoppers who want to avoid leather, feathers, wool, and silk. Animals are not ours to wear or decorate our homes with. Before their skin or hair reaches shop shelves, animals endure a life of misery, pain, frustration, and fear — and many are skinned alive,” says PETA.