PETA UK 2023 Vegan Homeware Awards Winners Revealed

PETA UK has announced the winners of its 2023 Vegan Homeware Awards. This annual initiative recognizes brands and designers making cruelty-free products to meet the growing demand for sustainable, compassionate home decor.
Avoiding leather, feathers, wool, and silk, the winners of the seventh edition of the awards propose chairs upholstered with pineapple leather, coconut wax candles, luxurious silk-free sheets, and even a plant milk maker to avoid dairy and artificial ingredients.
BEST STATEMENT PIECE
Tamasine Osher — Purton chair in Piñatex
Designer Tamasine Osher has created a chair with a steel, brass, or bronze frame with upholstery available in Piñatex or other materials called the Purton. This planet-friendly chair proves that furniture can be sleek and sophisticated without harming animals, says PETA.
BEST WOOL-FREE THROW
Piglet in Bed — Blue Café au Lait Textured Cotton Throw
Piglet in Bed claims to use sustainably-sourced natural materials to craft low-maintenance bedding, sleepwear, and homewares. The winner throw is made from sustainably sourced cotton, it is reversible and, more importantly, wool-free.
BEST VEGAN PAINT
Little Greene — Paint range
Eco-friendly paint & wallpaper manufacturer Little Greene has a 100% vegan water-based paint range in recycled, recyclable tins. Paint ingredients can include shellac (made from insects), beeswax, and other animal-derived substances used as binders, explains PETA.
BEST DOWN-FREE BEDDING
Devon Duvets — Botanic range
Devon Duvets explains it has spent years developing its eco-friendly vegan duvets created from a filling and outer casing containing TENCEL Lyocell — a 100% natural and biodegradable fibers derived from certified, traceable, and sustainable wood sources. Called Botanic, the vegan duvet range comes in various weights and is said to be handcrafted.
BEST VEGAN SILK SHEETS
Touché — Sheet range
Touché crafts 100% plant-based sheets from Eucalyptus. This biodegradable material is compostable, and Touché explains it is made using a closed-loop process. The sheets are soft and comfortable, two times softer than cotton. Moreover, they are hypoallergenic, and the fabrics’ natural antibacterial properties and smooth texture help reduce breakouts, wrinkles, and hair damage.
BEST KITCHEN ACCESSORY
Milky Plant — Milk maker
Using the slogan “Drik outside the Box,” Milky Plant‘s machine allows customers to make their creations at home in a few minutes. With no squeezing required, users only have to press a button to have preservative and artificial ingredients-free plant-based milk at home, saving money and plastic.
BEST VEGAN SOFA
Snug — Sofa range
UK sofa company Snug has created a range of cruelty-free sofas in various sizes and colors. The company uses vegan-friendly fabrics that are additionally pet-friendly and spill resistant.
BEST WOOL-FREE RUG
The White Company — Jute Round Rug
The London-based The White Company says its winning accessory, the jute round rug, is made from hard-wearing, plaited Indian jute, free from pesticides. It is biodegradable, made without wool, meaning no sheep were harmed in its production.
BEST VEGAN CANDLES
Sun.Day of London — Candle range
UK company Sun.Day of London offers a handcrafted candle range that is cruelty-free and vegan: GMO-free coconut and plant waxes instead of beeswax, pure cotton wicks, and apothecary jars produced in the UK.
BEST COMPANION ANIMAL ACCESSORY
OH HECK — Calming Frenchie Blue Donut Dog Bed
UK brand OH HECK offers sustainable, eco-friendly dog accessories and essentials. Crafted from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic bottles, the PETA awards winner bed has an anti-anxiety design for better sleep, its cover is removable and machine washable, and it helps to regulate the pet’s body temperature.
COMPASSIONATE DESIGNER
Chloe Bullock — Materialise Interiors
With this award, PETA recognizes Brighton-based interior designer Chloe Bullock’s dedication to ethical design. She works with businesses and individuals to make cruelty-free spaces possible, combining her in-depth knowledge of vegan materials with inspiring cruelty-free decor, says PETA. Her studio is B Corp Certified and Vegan Design Certified.
“Thanks to brands such as our award winners, more and more cruelty-free options are available for shoppers who want to avoid leather, feathers, wool, and silk. Animals are not ours to wear or decorate our homes with. Before their skin or hair reaches shop shelves, animals endure a life of misery, pain, frustration, and fear — and many are skinned alive,” says PETA.