Callebaut Reinvents Belgian Gourmet Chocolate With “NXT” Dark and Milk Chocolates

Callebaut, the Belgian gourmet chocolate division by The Barry Callebaut Group, announces the launch of its 100% plant-based dark and milky tasting chocolates range aiming to support chefs and artisans re-inventing traditional chocolate recipes.

Continuously expanding its plant-based chocolates portfolio since 2018, Swiss chocolate giant Barry Callebaut, the world’s leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate, has positioned itself as an important player in the growing market for vegan dark and milk chocolates. While Barry Callebaut launched several milk-free chocolate ranges over the past years, Callebaut NXT marks the first step into the plant-based gourmet chocolate market aimed at chefs and artisans.

Global Movement of Belgian Gourmet Chocolate



Following 3 years of R&D, the vegan chocolate range Callebaut NXT is aimed to help chefs around the world to re-invent traditional pastry and chocolate recipes. Consisting of dark and milk chocolates made with an extract from the chufa plant, the range is free from dairy, lactose, nuts and allergens. The gourmet chocolate brand describes its vegan range to taste “as close as it gets to Callebaut’s renowned Finest Belgian chocolates.”

In addition to its new vegan chocolate range, Callebaut also launches its “NXT” online platform, which offers know-how and tested recipes for vegan chocolate creations. The platform is set to support ambitious chefs and artisans to create the next generation of vegan delights.

Xuan-Lai Huynh, Global Brand Leader of Callebaut, comments: “After our infamous Ruby launch and the conversion to traceable cocoa for all our chocolates, we’re very proud to present Callebaut NXT dairy-free. It took Callebaut experts and R&D teams 3 years to bring this unique innovation to life. What makes it even more special is that the whole concept is being fueled not only by our R&D team, but even more by passionate chefs and artisans. Creating vegan, plant-based and dairy-free recipes stirs up all the know-how chefs have been applying for generations. For many, it’s like starting over. NXT will help ambitious chefs to re-invent the traditional pastry and chocolate recipes and elevate dairy-free, vegan, plant-based chocolate delights from a ‘niche’ segment to a global movement.”