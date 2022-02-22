Prodigy Launches Plant-Based Caramel Salted Chocolate Egg in Time For Easter

Driving the natural snack revolution in the UK, vegan chocolate brand Prodigy introduces the Salted Caramel Chocolate Egg as part of its plastic negative chocolate range.

Driving The Natural Snack Revolution Since 2019

Prodigy is known for its innovative ways of reducing the environmental impact of its chocolate products while improving their health benefits. Founded in 2019, the sustainable vegan chocolate pioneer’s newest creation is a Salted Caramel Chocolate Egg that contains less than half the sugar of a traditional filled egg. As with the rest of the company’s chocolate portfolio, the egg is also high in fibre and contains zero palm oil.

Following its commitment to making the future of chocolate healthy and sustainable, Prodigy recently gained its B-Corp accreditation and now joins a global community of businesses measuring their social & environmental impact in which Prodigy aims to be a catalyst for a natural snack revolution.

Founder Sameer Vaswani comments: “We’re really excited to be launching our first egg as part of our growing natural confectionery range and are grateful to have the support of Holland & Barrett to do so. Our mission is to inspire the evolution of chocolate. We want to change the world of chocolate for the better – better for our health and better for the planet. As well as keeping our product range as natural as possible, plant-based and avoiding the nasties such as palm oil, we are particularly passionate to show that amazing tasting chocolate can also be significantly lower in sugar, bring prebiotic benefits through fibre and reduce the blight of long-term plastic pollution. We can’t wait to hear what customers think”.