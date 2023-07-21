10,000 Articles, 50,000 Followers, 5 Years of vegconomist

This represents the ten thousandth article published on vegconomist since we began in 2018. We also recently surpassed 50,000 followers on LinkedIn, which represents a large basis of our business readers. To mark this moment, we reveal our ten most popular articles of all time.

In these last five years there have been many changes, writers have come and gone, though the core team has remained the same. The plant-based and cell-based industries have seen ebbs and flows and landmark developments have come to pass which have changed the face of food and our society permanently.

In order of popularity, here are the biggest vegconomist (Global) articles of all time!

1. New Study: Vegan Diet Reduces Carbon Footprint by 73%

From 2019 – A vegan diet is the “single biggest measure” that can be taken to reduce environmental pollution. Researchers at the University of Oxford found that not eating meat and dairy products can reduce a person’s carbon footprint by up to 73%.

Read the article here.

2. OmniFoods’ “Unprecedented” Vegan SPAM is Now Available in Retail to Enjoy at Home

From 2020 – OmniPork Luncheon meat arrives on the retail market.

Read the article here.

3. Ethically Made Sex Toys, Lubes and Condoms For a Very Vegan Valentines

From 2021 – Everyone knows sex sells, and vegan sex is no exception.

Read the article here.

4. “Normal or With Meat?”: All Burger King Items Are Plant-Based in Austrian Experiment, Meat Must be Requested

From 2022 – The entire Burger King range, including the popular classics, was to be served on a plant-based basis in Austria.

Read the article here.

5. OmniPork Launches at Award-Winning London Restaurant Royal China Club

From 2021 – OmniFoods announced a collaboration with Royal China Club, considered by many to be London’s best Chinese restaurant.

Read the article here.

6. Adidas to Launch Vegan Shoes Made with Mushroom Leather

From 2021 – Adidas partnered with Bolt Threads for mushroom sneakers.

Read the article here.

7. Oumph! Reveals First Ever Vegan Burger to Replicate the Taste of Human Meat

From 2021 – Oumph!’s genius marketing campaign for Halloween which went on to receive awards.

Read the article here.

8. Lidl Announces New Strategy, Expanding Plant-Based and Reducing Animal Products

From 2023 – this article went viral and Aldi went on to announce similar strategies.

Read the article here.

9. What is Behind the Rise in Popularity of Oat Milk?

From 2020 – A special guest post from David Peters, Managing Director, DSP Ventures Ltd, and former Head of Oatly UK, when oat milk was exploding around the planet.

Read the article here.

10. UN Climate Report: Change to Vegan Diet Could Free Millions of Kilometres of Forest & Reduce CO2 Emissions by Eight Billion Tonnes a Year

From 2019 – Another hard hitter like number 1. Are people listening?

Read the article here.

Message from our CEO

“Reaching 10,000 articles is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our incredible team of writers and contributors. And reaching 50,000 followers on LinkedIn demonstrates the growing interest in plant-based and cell-based industries among business professionals. Looking ahead, we are excited to continue our mission of providing timely and relevant information to our business readers,” Peter Link (Founder)

We would like to thank all of our contributors and readers as well as the LinkedIn business community, and we look forward to another 10,000 articles and another five years.

Your vegconomist team