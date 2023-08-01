Danna Vedder – Your Contact for Advertising Campaigns in North America

From August 1st, 2023, Danna Vedder is on board as Head of Partnerships and Media Solutions North America at vegconomist, specializing in campaigns in North America (approx. 40,000 unique business visitors per month).

Danna Vedder has decades of experience in the media solutions business and will work with clients to develop customized campaigns on vegconomist. She will also support you if you want to advertise to readers in Asia, South America, or Europe from North America, for example. You can also meet Danna Vedder soon at various trade shows, for example at the Plant Based World Expo in New York.

At the same time, Nadja Schulte is still your dedicated and multi-lingual (English, German & French) contact person for all advertisement campaigns from companies outside of North America.

Feel free to contact Danna for a no-obligation conversation:

[email protected] (send a pre-written email to receive our media kit)

https://www.linkedin.com/in/dannavedder/

And for international campaigns outside North America, you can continue to rely on Nadja Schulte

[email protected] (send a pre-written email to receive our media kit)

https://www.linkedin.com/in/nadja-schulte-1b222ab5/