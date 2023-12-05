Digital Ad Sales Manager (UK-based, remote) (m/f/d)

Scope: 30h/week

Application deadline: December 31st, 2023

Starting date: February 1st, 2024

About vegconomist

We are the only global business magazine (B2B) focused exclusively on the vegan and cell-based economy. Every month, more than 120,000 decision-makers from conventional and plant-based companies in over 190 countries read our English business news.

We hired our first dedicated ad sales manager 2 years ago and are now looking for someone specifically in the UK. With your job, you can contribute to the further success and growth of vegconomist as well as to the further broadening of the vegan lifestyle worldwide.

Your tasks

This is a “full-cycle” sales position: Starting from identifying leads (with our help, of course), contacting them, conversion to clients, ad operations (e.g. requesting, handling & uploading creatives; possibility to outsource that to an assistant if there’s enough volume)

In detail that contains:



Maintain direct contact with our existing customers (mainly via email and video calls, but also by phone and at trade fairs/events)

Work with and maintain our CRM system

Creation and coordination of offers and related official documents (e.g. offer confirmation, ad specifications) to potential clients

Active customer acquisition via e-mail

Collecting, reviewing, and uploading online advertising media and assets

Ad performance reporting to clients

Creation and sending of invoices

Active participation in digital projects and program selection and implementations to further develop our sales and reporting workflows

e.g. Offer and CRM system, disposition and reporting system, or sales pipeline system

Your profile

Excellent written and spoken English language skills

Experience in the digital ad sales / disposition area

Diligent and autonomous work

Structured and organized work mentality

IT affinity: As a remote-only company with a digital business model, you come into contact with a wide variety of software tools/SaaS on a daily basis. Also, you shouldn’t be hesitant to try new software tools to enhance your workflows

Willingness to travel (currently approx. 20 days/year planned)

Affinity for the vegan / cell-based industry is a plus

Knowledge of the UK/European plant-based market is a plus

What we offer

Flexible working hours and location (no fixed core working hours apart from two times per week for a Jour Fixe)

Active participation and opportunities to shape an already-established startup

In other words: flat hierarchies, short decision-making processes with simultaneously growing resources/budget and participation possibilities

Long-term perspective

Basic salary + performance-related bonuses

Hiring Process

We don’t use any (half-)automated processes. We look at every application individually. Please send us your CV, a short cover letter, and your salary expectations using the following form:

https://forms.gle/PsKFETzkZrSrsstn6

For questions, you can reach out to Florian Schmitt at [email protected]