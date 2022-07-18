    • vegconomist news

    From August 1st: Freelance Writer in European Time Zone Wanted

    July 18, 2022
    Help push the vegan business world forward and reflect market changes in order to inspire further change!

    We are seeking a freelance part-time writer in a European time zone to report on business news in plant-based and cell-based industries, in adherence to our style. Must have writing experience and current market knowledge, preferably vegan or at least flexitarian, and have a flexible schedule. You should be passionate about vegan business and ideally be familiar with the key players. Since we are a remote-only company, ideally you are good at using digital tools for collaboration and are open to try new ones on a semiregular basis.

    Write for readers in over 190 countries, more than 10,000 newsletter subscribers, 36,000+ LinkedIn followers, over 130,000 decision-makers, investors, influencers, multipliers, and many others in the plant- and cell-based business every month globally.

    The weekly workload will be approximately:

    • 10 articles
    • helping to conduct 2 written interviews
    • ideally: posting articles to social media on 2 days

    We are looking for someone with

    • perfect English
    • editorial experience
    • current plant-based market knowledge
    • openness to use different digital tools and try out or even suggest new ones to improve workflow effectiveness and efficiency
    • ideally:
      • experience with Search Engine Optimization (SEO)
      • experience with WordPress or comparable Content Management Systems (CMS)

    Please send your application (ideally with writing samples) and an idea of your rates to our editor-in-chief: [email protected]

