vegconomist news

Help push the vegan business world forward and reflect market changes in order to inspire further change!

We are seeking a freelance part-time writer in a European time zone to report on business news in plant-based and cell-based industries, in adherence to our style. Must have writing experience and current market knowledge, preferably vegan or at least flexitarian, and have a flexible schedule. You should be passionate about vegan business and ideally be familiar with the key players. Since we are a remote-only company, ideally you are good at using digital tools for collaboration and are open to try new ones on a semiregular basis.

Write for readers in over 190 countries, more than 10,000 newsletter subscribers, 36,000+ LinkedIn followers, over 130,000 decision-makers, investors, influencers, multipliers, and many others in the plant- and cell-based business every month globally.

The weekly workload will be approximately:

10 articles

helping to conduct 2 written interviews

ideally: posting articles to social media on 2 days

We are looking for someone with

perfect English

editorial experience

current plant-based market knowledge

openness to use different digital tools and try out or even suggest new ones to improve workflow effectiveness and efficiency

ideally: experience with Search Engine Optimization (SEO) experience with WordPress or comparable Content Management Systems (CMS)



Please send your application (ideally with writing samples) and an idea of your rates to our editor-in-chief: [email protected]