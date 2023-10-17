Gayle Massey – Your Contact for Advertising Campaigns in North America

From October 15th, 2023, Gayle Massey is on board as Head of Partnerships and Media Solutions North America at vegconomist, specializing in campaigns in North America (approx. 40,000 unique business visitors per month).

Gayle Massey is an advertising veteran bringing over 25 years of business development and sales experience to this position. She continues to use her advertising skills to best showcase her clients’ products and services.

Foodservice is the foundation of Gayle’s career with a deep background in selling in the B2B restaurant space. And with the task of introducing two food tech startups to the industry, both back-of-the-house ordering solutions, that knowledge adds to her diverse background in understanding all facets of the food industry.

Gayle brings an entrepreneurial spirit, passion for the plant-based industry, and a customer-focused drive that keeps her seeking the best solution for her clients. You can also meet Gayle Massey soon at various trade shows, for example at the SupplySide West in Las Vegas on October 23 and 24th.

At the same time, Nadja Schulte is still your dedicated and multi-lingual (English, German & French) contact person for all advertisement campaigns from companies outside of North America.

Feel free to contact Gayle for a no-obligation conversation:

[email protected] (send a pre-written email to receive our media kit)

https://www.linkedin.com/in/gaylemassey/

And for international campaigns outside North America, you can continue to rely on Nadja Schulte

[email protected] (send a pre-written email to receive our media kit)

https://www.linkedin.com/in/nadja-schulte-1b222ab5/