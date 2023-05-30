Open Position: Digital Ad Sales Manager (US-based, remote) (m/f/d)

Scope: 30h/week
Application deadline: June 30th, 2023
Starting date: earliest June 15th, latest September 2023
About vegconomist
We are the only global business magazine (B2B) focused exclusively on the vegan and cell-based economy. Every month, more than 200,000 decision-makers from conventional and plant-based companies in over 190 countries read our business news on our three language platforms.
We hired our first dedicated ad sales manager 1.5 years ago and are now looking for someone specifically in the US. With your job, you can contribute to the further success and growth of vegconomist as well as to the further broadening of the vegan lifestyle worldwide.
Your tasks
- Maintain direct contact with our existing customers (mainly via email and video calls, but also by phone and at trade fairs/events)
- Work with and maintain our CRM system
- Creation and coordination of offers and related official documents (e.g. offer confirmation, ad specifications) to potential clients
- Active customer acquisition via e-mail
- Collecting, reviewing, and uploading online advertising media and assets
- Ad performance reporting to clients
- Creation and sending of invoices
- Active participation in digital projects and program selection and implementations to further develop our sales and reporting workflows
e.g. Offer and CRM system, disposition and reporting system, or sales pipeline system
Your profile
- Excellent written and spoken English language skills
- Experience in the digital ad sales / disposition area
- Diligent and autonomous work
- Structured and organized work mentality
- IT affinity: As a remote-only company with a digital business model, you come into contact with a wide variety of software on a daily basis. Also, you shouldn’t be hesitant to try new software tools to enhance your workflows
- Ideally, you already have experience in identifying software needs, going on a search in close consultation with the IT department, evaluating software, testing it, and introducing it into active operation
- Willingness to travel (currently approx. 30 days/year planned)
- Affinity for the vegan / cell-based industry is a plus
- Knowledge of the North American plant-based market is a plus
What we offer
- Flexible working hours and location (no fixed core working hours apart from two times per week for a Jour Fixe)
- Active participation and opportunities to shape an already-established startup
- In other words: flat hierarchies, short decision-making processes with simultaneously growing resources/budget and participation possibilities
- Long-term perspective
- Basic salary + performance-related bonuses
Hiring Process
We don’t use any (half-)automated processes. We look at every application individually. Please send us your CV, a short cover letter, and your salary expectations using the following form.