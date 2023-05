Open Position: Digital Ad Sales Manager (US-based, remote) (m/f/d)

Want to save and revisit your favorite articles? Upgrade to vegconomist+ and unlock our new bookmark feature. Subscribe today and enjoy a wide range of exclusive perks to gain a competitive edge in the vegan business world!

Scope: 30h/week

Application deadline: June 30th, 2023

Starting date: earliest June 15th, latest September 2023

About vegconomist

We are the only global business magazine (B2B) focused exclusively on the vegan and cell-based economy. Every month, more than 200,000 decision-makers from conventional and plant-based companies in over 190 countries read our business news on our three language platforms.

We hired our first dedicated ad sales manager 1.5 years ago and are now looking for someone specifically in the US. With your job, you can contribute to the further success and growth of vegconomist as well as to the further broadening of the vegan lifestyle worldwide.

Your tasks

Maintain direct contact with our existing customers (mainly via email and video calls, but also by phone and at trade fairs/events)

Work with and maintain our CRM system

Creation and coordination of offers and related official documents (e.g. offer confirmation, ad specifications) to potential clients

Active customer acquisition via e-mail

Collecting, reviewing, and uploading online advertising media and assets

Ad performance reporting to clients

Creation and sending of invoices

Active participation in digital projects and program selection and implementations to further develop our sales and reporting workflows

e.g. Offer and CRM system, disposition and reporting system, or sales pipeline system

Your profile

Excellent written and spoken English language skills

Experience in the digital ad sales / disposition area

Diligent and autonomous work

Structured and organized work mentality

I T affinity: As a remote-only company with a digital business model, you come into contact with a wide variety of software on a daily basis. Also, you shouldn’t be hesitant to try new software tools to enhance your workflows

Ideally, you already have experience in identifying software needs, going on a search in close consultation with the IT department, evaluating software, testing it, and introducing it into active operation

Willingness to travel (currently approx. 30 days/year planned)

Affinity for the vegan / cell-based industry is a plus

Knowledge of the North American plant-based market is a plus

What we offer

Flexible working hours and location (no fixed core working hours apart from two times per week for a Jour Fixe)

Active participation and opportunities to shape an already-established startup

In other words: flat hierarchies, short decision-making processes with simultaneously growing resources/budget and participation possibilities

Long-term perspective

Basic salary + performance-related bonuses

Hiring Process

We don’t use any (half-)automated processes. We look at every application individually. Please send us your CV, a short cover letter, and your salary expectations using the following form.