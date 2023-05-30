Open Position: Paywall and Subscription Manager (remote) (m/f/d)

When: Now

Where: Remote

How long: initially 6 months, potentially longer

Part-time Freelance

We are looking for a highly motivated individual to manage our paywall and subscription service for vegconomist. The ideal candidate will have experience in subscription or product management, A/B testing, email marketing, and payment systems. This is a rather technical but hands-on role, which includes writing texts (landing pages, email marketing, customer support), evaluating and implementing tools, and data-driven decision-making. Our website runs on WordPress.

Responsibilities:

Manage the vegconomist+ subscription service (we have 120,000 monthly unique visitors and 12,000 highly-engaged newsletter subscribers), including payment processing, customer support, and subscriber retention

Develop and implement A/B testing strategies to optimize subscription conversion rates and improve user experience

Design and execute targeted email campaigns to increase subscription sales and engagement with our content

Analyze user data to determine which content performs well and make recommendations for future content development

Ensure that the paywall and subscription service is technically up-to-date, including support for Amazon Payments and other payment systems as needed

Collaborate with editorial and marketing teams to ensure that content and promotions are aligned with subscriber needs and interests

Continuously monitor and evaluate the paywall and subscription service to identify areas for improvement and implement new features as necessary

Qualifications:

Eager to learn and evolve continuously

Prior experience in (ideally B2B) product management, email marketing, and payment systems

Strong analytical skills and the ability to use data to inform decisions

Familiarity with A/B testing and other optimization strategies

Excellent written communication skills (in English for sure, in German is a plus)

Knowledge of the plant-based and cell-based industries is a plus

Basic technical understanding of HTML, CSS, JavaScript, SEO

Knowledge of different paywall/content monetization strategies & tools (in the context of WordPress e.g. Leaky Paywall, MemberPress, …)

About vegconomist

vegconomist is the leading B2B magazine in the plant- and cell-based industry, providing timely and insightful news articles to professionals working in sectors such as food production, manufacturing, ingredients, food service, marketing & PR, food retail, and investment. Since our inception in 2018, we have established ourselves as a trusted source of information, helping our readers stay up to date on industry trends, competitors, and investment opportunities.

Compensation

We can pay exactly €1,000/month PLUS a commission (to be negotiated) on any additional paywall revenue generated after you start working at vegconomist (and for 6 months after you leave vegconomist).

If you want to be part of a dynamic and growing team, make a real impact (both on a business and ethical level), and, maybe, even are excited about the future of the plant-based and cell-based industries, please submit your resume/LinkedIn link and why you think you are a great fit for the job (feel free to use ChatGPT, as long as the result is good and true, we won’t mind, on the contrary; in fact, 65% of this job description was written by ChatGPT).

We don’t use any (half-)automated processes. We look at every application individually. Please send us your CV, a short cover letter, and your salary expectations using the following form.