Open Position: Paywall and Subscription Manager (remote) (m/f/d)

“it doesn’t make sense to hire smart people and tell them what to do; we hire smart people, so they can tell us what to do” – Maybe Steve Jobs (debated)
When: Now
Where: Remote
How long: initially 6 months, potentially longer
Part-time Freelance
We are looking for a highly motivated individual to manage our paywall and subscription service for vegconomist. The ideal candidate will have experience in subscription or product management, A/B testing, email marketing, and payment systems. This is a rather technical but hands-on role, which includes writing texts (landing pages, email marketing, customer support), evaluating and implementing tools, and data-driven decision-making. Our website runs on WordPress.
Responsibilities:
- Manage the vegconomist+ subscription service (we have 120,000 monthly unique visitors and 12,000 highly-engaged newsletter subscribers), including payment processing, customer support, and subscriber retention
- Develop and implement A/B testing strategies to optimize subscription conversion rates and improve user experience
- Design and execute targeted email campaigns to increase subscription sales and engagement with our content
- Analyze user data to determine which content performs well and make recommendations for future content development
- Ensure that the paywall and subscription service is technically up-to-date, including support for Amazon Payments and other payment systems as needed
- Collaborate with editorial and marketing teams to ensure that content and promotions are aligned with subscriber needs and interests
- Continuously monitor and evaluate the paywall and subscription service to identify areas for improvement and implement new features as necessary
Qualifications:
- Eager to learn and evolve continuously
- Prior experience in (ideally B2B) product management, email marketing, and payment systems
- Strong analytical skills and the ability to use data to inform decisions
- Familiarity with A/B testing and other optimization strategies
- Excellent written communication skills (in English for sure, in German is a plus)
- Knowledge of the plant-based and cell-based industries is a plus
- Basic technical understanding of HTML, CSS, JavaScript, SEO
- Knowledge of different paywall/content monetization strategies & tools (in the context of WordPress e.g. Leaky Paywall, MemberPress, …)
About vegconomist
vegconomist is the leading B2B magazine in the plant- and cell-based industry, providing timely and insightful news articles to professionals working in sectors such as food production, manufacturing, ingredients, food service, marketing & PR, food retail, and investment. Since our inception in 2018, we have established ourselves as a trusted source of information, helping our readers stay up to date on industry trends, competitors, and investment opportunities.
Compensation
We can pay exactly €1,000/month PLUS a commission (to be negotiated) on any additional paywall revenue generated after you start working at vegconomist (and for 6 months after you leave vegconomist).
If you want to be part of a dynamic and growing team, make a real impact (both on a business and ethical level), and, maybe, even are excited about the future of the plant-based and cell-based industries, please submit your resume/LinkedIn link and why you think you are a great fit for the job (feel free to use ChatGPT, as long as the result is good and true, we won’t mind, on the contrary; in fact, 65% of this job description was written by ChatGPT).
We don’t use any (half-)automated processes. We look at every application individually. Please send us your CV, a short cover letter, and your salary expectations using the following form.