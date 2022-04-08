    • ProVeg International Partners With vegconomist to Offer Exclusive Insights On Plant-Based Foods

    April 8, 2022
    ProVeg International X vegconomist

    Food awareness organisation ProVeg International has teamed up with vegconomist to offer our readers speedy access to the latest insights from ProVeg’s New Food Hub.

    The New Food Hub is the ultimate guide to increasing plant-based revenue. It’s packed with concise expert guides designed for busy people. From global market data, case studies, and professional recommendations, the New Food Hub provides actionable insights in one easy-to-use place. 

    Every Monday, Vegconomist readers will get exclusive early access to insights on a range of subjects from the New Food Hub, starting next week with product categories that present the biggest opportunity to expand plant-based profits with the lowest risk. 

    Breakthroughs in plant-based, cultured, and fermented foods are already accelerating changes in consumer behaviour. With vegconomist’s early access insights from the New Food Hub, you can be a first mover and harness the power of the plant-based economy. 

    “The New Food Hub will provide critical information as we enter into the next phase of growth as an industry,” said Stephanie Jaczniakowska-McGirr, International Head of Food Industry & Retail, at ProVeg. “There are still many challenges for food businesses as they work to harness the power of plant-based foods, so we’re excited to team up with vegconomist to give readers early access to key insights that will act as a catalyst for innovation.”

