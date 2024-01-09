Reintroducing vegconomist as We Enter a New Year of Vegan Business News

Many readers have only become aware of vegconomist in the last year or so. So, as we enter 2024 with reinvigorated stamina and focus for a fresh year of news, it’s time for a reintroduction that summarises our business magazine, who we are, our editorial focus, and some facts you may not know about us.

Our magazine was launched around 5.5 years ago, established in Germany where the German language platform continues, and the English language platform began a few months later, back in 2018. We remain an independent online business publication with a focus on the vegan economy, cultured products, and precision fermentation.

Things you may not know about vegconomist

We are a female-majority company. The entire team at the Global version is female (and vegan) as is one of our original founders and our Associate Editor-in-Chief, who acts as the right-hand woman to our CEO.

Our readership is based in 190+ countries with the largest percentage in the USA.

Our purpose is to promote the products, companies, and developments all around the planet that aim to replace animals in our food system. We endeavour to include all of the latest developments in plant- and cell-based products.

Our team here at Global is based in the UK, Spain, and Canada (for the North American newsdesk). You may notice both UK and US English spelling as we tailor the content to relevant audiences. Below you can see the representation of our readership in terms of countries of origin, with the first column showing percentage of visitors and the second showing number of clicks (of all time).

While of course, we cannot control where the news comes from, we do aim to reflect our content to these markets in proportion as much as possible, with a lean towards news from the US and Canada, the UK and mainland Europe as a priority.

Our advertising clients are mainly from the Ingredients and Manufacturing sectors. Over 150 companies and organizations now advertise on vegconomist because they know that with vegconomist they can reach a target group without wastage. Our advertising customers include global players as well as market leaders, with some of our returning clients including Planteneers, Lallemand, Meurens Natural, and Ingredion. In 2024 as we expand our focus in North America, we have a new sales expert based in the USA who will work to gain more US-based clients and increase our reach across the Atlantic.

As of the beginning of January 2024, we count around 200,000 monthly readers in 190 countries and over 53,000 followers on LinkedIn. In terms of social channels, we concentrate primarily on LinkedIn as it is a platform that represents our business readership, though we do share some consumer-led stories on other channels such as Facebook. A newsletter reaches 20,000 newsletter subscribers four times a week. While these numbers are smaller than many B2C platforms, what is special about our B2B readership is the executive level. Our readers come primarily from trade and industry, including many decision-makers at C or senior level. Other readers include members of NGOs, government organisations and associations as well as investors, journalists, lobbyists, and politicians.

Background

After a good start, vegconomist’s development was set back massively for two years due to Covid-19, and advertising contracts were cut or canceled altogether. An economic recovery set in at the end of 2021, until the invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops in February 2022 triggered the next crisis. Of the 5.5 years since our foundation, more than three years were characterised by exceptional economic situations. Despite this, vegconomist was able to hold its own in the market. We have succeeded because, above all, the dedicated team persevered throughout these difficult times, despite personal losses and sacrifices, because they saw that they could achieve a real impact with vegconomist. Towards a world and economy that focuses more and more on plant-based and other alternatives that make a significant difference compared to conventional food and lifestyle in terms of animal welfare, health, and climate change.

At trade fairs and events, we consistently receive extremely positive feedback, praise, and the highest recognition for our work from readers. This shows us that our content is important and useful for those in the space to keep abreast of all the latest developments in plant- and cell- based business.

In 2024, we want to further expand our team and our position in the market. Initially, we will have more contacts for advertising customers. Subsequently, we plan to strengthen the editorial team in order to provide even more useful content in this rapidly growing market. We are experimenting with AI and automation/individualization solutions to deliver even more tailored content to our readers.