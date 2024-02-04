Trilingual Sales Expert Elena Barón Expands vegconomist’s Global Media and Partnership Team

Elena Barón from France is the third specialist to join the vegconomist Partnerships and Media Solutions team, from February 1, 2024. She has worked for several years in sales in the international plant-based market and has many international contacts in the industry.

She has a trilingual master’s degree in international trade and marketing. In addition to being a native French and Spanish speaker, she is fluent in English and Portuguese and has a basic knowledge of German.

Focus on Diverse International Markets

The focus of Elena’s role will be on international customers in Europe, Asia, Australia, and South America, and to support and drive forward vegconomist’s future vertical media offerings. In addition to companies from the plant-based sector, she will also increasingly focus on the market for cultivated products and the whole segment of cellular agriculture.

In addition to international clients, Nadja Schulte will continue to focus on the German-speaking market, while Gayle Massey has been responsible for business development in North America from San Francisco since fall 2023.

Strategic Team Expansion

“vegconomist had over 100 advertising clients in 2023 and the market for plant-based and cultivated products is growing significantly. In order to be able to continue to advise and serve these and other advertising customers perfectly, the expansion of the sales team was overdue. Within the last four months, we have therefore expanded our team with two additional marketing specialists,” says Peter Link, CEO of vegconomist.