    • Vegconomist Now Has a New Set of Categories

    March 7, 2022
    Categories
    About vegconomist

    vegconomist launched in July 2018 as the first vegan and global business magazine. After nearly four years, you can find over 6,000 articles on vegan and cell-based business. Around 40 – 50 new articles are added each week.

    To make it even easier for you to find exactly the content and articles you are looking for, we have spent the last few weeks working on new categories. You can now find them on the website in the menu at the very top (desktop) or mobile, at the top right behind the icon with the three horizontal lines.

    We welcome constructive feedback via this form.
    Duration of the survey: less than two minutes

    Share article:

    Related Articles

    Job Ads

    More Job Ads

    • Latest News

  • The vegconomist-newsletter:
    information for decision-makers

    Subscribe for the vegconomist-newsletter and regularly
    receive the most important news from the vegan business world.

    Invalid email address