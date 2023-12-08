Op Ed: Darko Mandich, CEO of MeliBio, Discusses the Dark Side of the Honey Industry

Darko Mandich, as many of our readers will know, is the CEO of MeliBio, the Californian pioneer of bee-free honey. Founded in 2020, MeliBio replaces honeybees with microorganisms to create an award-winning B2B solution for restaurants and food companies looking to offer a more ethical and sustainable alternative to honey made by bees.

We reached out to Darko following some recent anti-vegan publicity in the mainstream media and after seeing some negative comments on LinkedIn. We felt MeliBio should have the chance to express its (and the bees’) side of the story. Here is what Darko had to say.

Unveiling the Dark Side of Honey: Pollinator Gentrification Threatens Biodiversity

By Darko Mandich, CEO of MeliBio

In an era of increasing environmental awareness, the honey industry is facing scrutiny, exposing a concerning truth – pollinator gentrification. This unsettling phenomenon involves the overcompetition between invasive managed bees and the subsequent outcompeting of our valuable wild and native bee species.

Ecological research is shedding light on the impact of honey production, revealing alarming results. The conventional honey industry, driven by market demand and profit, often relies on the mass management of non-native honeybee species. While partially meeting market demands, this practice comes at the cost of biodiversity, creating a scenario akin to pollinator gentrification.

Our reliance on managed bees for honey production is pushing native pollinators to the brink. The overabundance of managed bees disrupts the natural balance, leading to reduced diversity and abundance of wild pollinators. This isn’t just about honey; it’s about the intricate web of life that relies on diverse pollinators for survival.

The consequences of pollinator gentrification extend beyond mere competition for resources. Invasive managed bees may transmit diseases to native bee populations, compromising their health and resilience. As we exploit non-native species for honey production, we inadvertently contribute to the decline of the very pollinators essential for maintaining biodiversity and ecological balance.

The honey industry must confront these ecological challenges head-on. As CEO of MeliBio, a company dedicated to sustainable and cruelty-free honey production, I advocate for a paradigm shift in how we approach honey cultivation. We need to move beyond conventional practices that perpetuate pollinator gentrification and explore innovative, sustainable solutions.

Investing in technology that allows for honey production without reliance on mass-managed bee colonies is one such solution. MeliBio, for instance, pioneers the production of honey through innovative plant science and fermentation, eliminating the need for vast bee populations and mitigating the negative impact on native species.

It’s time for consumers to rethink their choices and demand transparency from the honey industry. By supporting businesses that prioritize sustainable practices, consumers can play a crucial role in promoting a more harmonious coexistence between humans and pollinators.

In light of these challenges, addressing the dark side of the honey industry marked by pollinator gentrification demands urgent attention. It’s a call to action for both businesses and consumers to prioritize ecological sustainability over profit margins. Let us embrace a future where honey production harmonizes with nature, preserving the diversity of pollinators that are vital for our planet’s health.