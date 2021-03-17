Are Mushrooms The Answer For Everything? Eben Bayer of Atlast Foods and Ecovative Design

CEO of Atlast Food Co and Co-Founder of Evocative Design, Eben Bayer discusses the true power of the mushroom with Elysabeth Alfano on The Plantbased Business Hour. Could leaning into biology create solutions to the world’s largest environmental problems? Tune in to learn how mushrooms can be used to create eco-friendly packaging materials, foam leather, and whole cuts of meat. There might be hope for the world after all.

Eben and Elysabeth touch on 1) Mycelium as the original internet, 2) Mushrooms are not plants or animals, 3) Mushrooms are naturally repellent and strong, able to withstand and create pressure, thus making them building blocks, 4) Mushrooms as scaffolding for cellular agriculture, 5)The efficiency of vertical farming of mushrooms for ‘meat’ as compared to animal agriculture, 5) Atlast Food Co.’s MyEats produces the first MyBacon products this year, 6) Living off the grid.

Here is a highlight clip (1:47) from the long-form conversation. It turns out, mushrooms are the answer! Podcast is here.

Now you can be a part of the conversation. The Plantbased Business Hour airs LIVE on LinkedIn every Tuesday and Thursday at 1p PT on Elysabeth Alfano’s LinkedIn Page: here. Tune in to ask the most influential leaders in the plant-based business arena your questions. To make sure you never miss an episode, vegconomist will be also be featuring The Plantbased Business Hour interviews every Wednesday. Stay tuned right here for more. To learn more about The Plantbased Business Hour, click here. Follow Elysabeth on LinkedIn here and PBH here.

For inquiries regarding sponsorship of The Plantbased Business Hour, contact Emma Clarkson at [email protected]

