Barvecue, NotCo’s IPO, and Record $3.1 Billion for Alt Protein

Every week, Plant-based Business Expert Elysabeth Alfano breaks down the headlines with her review and analysis in the Plantbased Business Minute. Elysabeth is the founder of Plant Powered Consulting, the host of the Plantbased Business Hour and the Consulting Managing Director, vegconomist, North America. She doesn’t use a teleprompter.

Here is the Plantbased Business Minute for the week ending March 19, 2021.

Oh, the south will never be the same. Wood-smoked, plant-based pulled pork Barvecue has broken ground on the world’s largest plant-based smokehouse. Called the Carolina Smokehouse, the facility can make up to 800,000 pounds of food thus addressing the demand for plant-based pork and the underserved healthy, tasty barbecue market.

My business bottom line here is that plant-based foods are no longer just for LA and New York, as plant-based enters into regional cuisine. Plant-based Barvecue brand has come to play.

Big news from the Good Food Institute. 2020 saw $3.1 Billion invested into plant-based innovation. This is more than twice all the money invested in the last decade.

My business bottom line here is this is just a trickle compared to the tsunami that is about to land for plant-based investment in the next four years.

Israeli company MeaTech 3D, which happens to be part of VegTech™: The Global Vegan impact and innovation Index, is now on the NASDAQ trading under the ticker of MITC. Canadian company, Nabati, plans for its 2020 IPO and Chilean company NotCo sets its sights on a unicorn billion-dollar valuation for its IPO in 2023.

My business bottom line here is that this is just a precursor to the big dance because plant-based IPOs are all the rage.

