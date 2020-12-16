Can Alcohol Be Good For You?  Bill Moses, CEO of Flying Embers, is on the Plantbnbased Business Hour

Can alcohol be good for you? CEO of Flying Embers Hard Kombucha Bill Moses joins me on The Plantbased Business Hour to discuss. We dish on the trends in the beverage market, tips for start-ups and the market move towards food and beverage as medicine. Podcast here.

Below is a highlight clip (2:55) on the Bill’s tips for entrepreneurs entering the bespoke beverage category. Long-form video interview is here.

Now you can be a part of the conversation. The Plantbased Business Hour airs LIVE on LinkedIn every Tuesday and Thursday at 1p PT on Elysabeth Alfano's LinkedIn Page.

