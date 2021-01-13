Can We Add ‘A’ For Animals and ‘B’ For Biodiversity to ESG Investing? Karner Blue Capital is on the Plantbased Business Hour

Vicki Benjamin and Andrew Niebler of Karner Blue Capital join Elysabeth Alfano on The Plantbased Business Hour to discuss 1) if ESG investing really moves the needle for people, the planet and animals, 2) is ESG labeling more marketing slogan than execution, 3) what kind of due diligence is needed to determine ESG standing and 4) can we add ‘A’ (animals) and ‘B’ (biodiversity) to ESG.

Below is a highlight clip (5:28) on the importance of animal welfare and biodiversity in global economies. Long-form video interview is here. Podcast here.

