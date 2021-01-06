Can Your Deodorant Change the World?

Co-Founder of Impact Veganics, Margaux Khoury, joins Elysabeth Alfano on the Plantbased Business Hour to discuss 1) the importance of eco-packaging, 2) the branding of Impact Veganics to be mission-aligned and 3) how every person from the consumer to Sea Shepherd and every plant-based business in between can make a difference. Podcast here.

Below is a highlight clip (2:54) on how anyone can make a difference. Long-form video interview is here.

Now you can be a part of the conversation. The Plantbased Business Hour airs LIVE on LinkedIn every Tuesday and Thursday at 1p PT on Elysabeth Alfano's LinkedIn Page: here. Tune in to ask the most influential leaders in the plant-based business arena your questions.



