Chicken! We Like It Our Way: Cellular, Fried and Without Blood

Every week, Plant-based Business Expert Elysabeth Alfano breaks down the headlines with her review and analysis in the Plantbased Business Minute. The following is for the week ending April 23, 2021.

This week we’re talking about chicken. Eat Just cellular chicken is now available through a food app, Food Panda, in Singapore. This is the first time that cellular meat is available for home delivery.

My business bottom line here is what used to be a pipe dream, now cellular meat is around the corner.

Perdue Chicken has launched a commercial saying that its chicken feed does not have animal bones, animal fat, and chicken blood.

My business bottom line here is that if your biggest selling point is that you don’t serve chicken blood to chickens, then you’ve got to wonder why the heck you’re in business.

Oh, but look who is in business. Deborah Torres, who’s the founder of Atlas Monroe, is now set to be the largest manufacturer of vegan fried chicken, churning out a million pounds by the end of 2021 at her new San Diego plant. The entrepreneur turned down a million dollars on Shark Tank.

My business bottom line here is I can’t wait to try Deborah’s vegan fried chicken which doesn’t have animal bones, animal fat, chicken blood, slaughtered animals, or blood anywhere.

Speaking of anywhere and everywhere, that would be Burger King. Oh, Burger King how you fry my vegan burger. Word on the street is that Burger King is going to drop a vegan Chicken Royale sandwich.

Click here to display content from YouTube.

Learn more in YouTube’s privacy policy. Always display content from YouTube

It’s uncertain if that is globally or in the U.K. but my business bottom line here is – hold the pickle, hold the lettuce, hold the animal meat. Thank you, Burger King for letting me have it my way.

My Clubhouse and LinkedIn question for the week is what is the one thing that businesses can learn from chickens? Let me know on Linkedin.

Here’s my top fun fact: did you know that chickens can remember up to one hundred faces of animals and people? Always a good business tactic to remember names and faces, just like chickens can do.

This has been the Plantbased Business minute. If you would like a deeper dive into plant-based business, please subscribe to the Plantbased Business Hour wherever you get your podcasts. And if you are a small plant-based business or a large meat and dairy company and you are looking to navigate the plant-based landscape, please reach out to me on LinkedIn. My team and I at Plant Powered Consulting are here to help you with media, marketing, communications strategy and so much more.

Until I see you again next week, remember that together we are taking back our health, the health of the planet, and the health of our bottom line.

Elysabeth Alfano is the founder of Plant Powered Consulting and host of the Plantbased Business Hour.

Share article: share

share

share

email