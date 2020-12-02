Consumer Research Is A Waste of Time: Co-Founder of Oatly, Bjorn Oste Is On The Plantbased Business Hour

How exactly did Oatly create the oat milk craze? Bjorn Oste is on The Plantbased Business Hour to discuss 1) why consumer research is a waste of time, 2) why inflexibility crushes creativity, 3) how he and his co-founder engaged the public for an indelible brand and 4) and his passion for making healthier drinks.

We talk food as medicine and his newest company Good Idea Drinks. Tune in. Podcast here.

Below is a highlight clip (4:04) on why consumer research is a waste of time. Long-form video interview is here.

Now you can be a part of the conversation. The Plantbased Business Hour airs LIVE on LinkedIn every Tuesday and Thursday at 1p PT on Elysabeth Alfano’s LinkedIn Page: here. Tune in to ask the most influential leaders in the plant-based business arena your questions. To make sure you never miss an episode, vegconomist will be also be featuring The Plantbased Business Hour interviews every Wednesday. Stay tuned right here for more. To learn more about The Plantbased Business Hour, click here. Follow Elysabeth on LinkedIn here and PBH here.

For inquiries regarding sponsorship of The Plantbased Business Hour, contact Emma Clarkson at [email protected]

Share article: share

share

share

email