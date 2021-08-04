Dairy Without the Cow: The Leaders of Fermented Proteins

The all-star roster of fermented proteins: Jevan Nagarajah of Better Dairy, Jason Rosenberg of Remilk, Hille van der Kaa of Those Vegan Cowboys, Inja Radman of New Culture and Bryan Tracy of Superbrewed join me on The Plantbased Business Hour to discuss the reality of cheese and milks without the cow. We are cracking the code for cruelty-free dairy!

Specifically, we discuss the following with respected to fermented proteins

1) When will ‘animal free’ dairy products be in market? How will the products be differentiated between competitors?

2) What are the reasons for the delay in getting to market?

3) How hard is it to scale when fermentation is already widely used?

4) How can we communicate this to the public?

5) What kind of support do you have from private equity and government?

6) What will happen to dairy in 10 years?

7) What do you want to be known for?

Below is a highlight clip from the long-form interview and a transcript of same. For the podcast, click here.

Elysabeth: What would you like to be known for if you think about your legacy?

Bryan Tracy: Oh wow, beyond dairy would be what we would like to be known for.

Inja Radman: Well, personal and business I think align for me. We would like to be known for kindness and kindness for animals and humans both.

Jevan Nagarajah: I want to make people vegan without realizing it, you know? That’s what I want to be known for. I want to make the whole world vegan without even realizing that they’ve turned bloody vegan. That’s what I want to be known for.

Elysabeth: I’m going to quote you on that. That’s actually a great quote.

Hila van der Kaa: At Those Vegan Cowboys we absolutely would like to be known for freeing all cows in the world.

Jason Rosenberg: Sort of to follow up on something Bryan said earlier, I think that our goal and my goal is just to do better and that can be on lots of different levels both in terms of the value and the environmental impact, but also the cost and also the taste and experience the consumers have, and also just in life. I think we’re always looking to do better.

Now you can be a part of the conversation. The Plantbased Business Hour airs LIVE on LinkedIn every Tuesday at 1p PT on Elysabeth Alfano's LinkedIn Page: here.

For inquiries regarding sponsorship of The Plantbased Business Hour, contact Emma Clarkson at [email protected]

