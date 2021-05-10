Fighters, Visionaries and Cowards: Oh My!

Every week, Plant-based Business Consultant Elysabeth Alfano breaks down the headlines with her review and analysis in the Plantbased Business Minute. The following is for the week ending May 7, 2021.

Lawsuit! The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine files a lawsuit against the USD for their dietary guidelines. The guidelines state that each American needs to have three servings of milk a day. That is twice as many as each American has now.

The lawsuit says it’s a conflict of interest for the United States Department of Agriculture to be promoting agricultural products regardless of their health benefit. This is not the first against the USDA for PCRM.

My business bottom line here is as long our government subsidizes and promotes meat and dairy, you’re going to have sick Americans which means rising healthcare costs crippling businesses and families.

Click here to display content from YouTube.

Learn more in YouTube’s privacy policy. Always display content from YouTube

Big news: Michelin star chef, Daniel Humm, takes Eleven Madison Park plant-based when it opens this spring. Although it happened later than I thought it would, the Michelin star chef is the first to show his veggie chops.

My business bottom line is that expect to see more high-end chefs rebrand themselves as it becomes socially unacceptable to promote meat products for profit at the expense of the planet.

Hawaii becomes the first American state to declare a climate emergency. The island state is facing a dwindling water supply, rising tides, floods and droughts. And it is expected that Hawaii’s coral population will die by the end of the century.

My business bottom line, and we discussed it on the Plantbased Business Hour with Tom Mastrobuoni of Big Ideas Ventures this past week, is that as 2025 and 2030 approach and companies and countries have not yet even started to address their climate goals, you’re going to see more states, cities, and countries around the globe declare a state of emergency.

This is why change is so critical. Shifting the global food supply system to a plant-based and cellular agriculture system will help to mitigate the damage. Godspeed.

In a pathetic display of selfishness and showing how out of touch he is with the times and his own state’s laws, California gubernatorial hopeful John Cox paraded around a half-tonne bear on the campaign trail.

The Kodiak bear named Tag has been used as a publicity stunt on the “meet the beast” tour. This has drawn criticism from all sides because indeed California passed two years ago SB313 which prohibits the use of wild animals in circuses, protecting these animals from the misuse of being forced to do unnatural things in unnatural circumstances.

My business bottom line is this: John Cox is definitely running a cowardice circus as coxless as that might be.

My Clubhouse and LinkedIn question for the week is what is the year that NotCo will IPO? Send me your answer on LinkedIn

This has been the Plantbased Business minute. If you would like a deeper dive into plant-based business, please subscribe to the Plantbased Business Hour wherever you get your podcasts. And if you are a small plant-based business or a large meat and dairy company and you are looking to navigate the plant-based landscape, please reach out to me on LinkedIn. My team and I at Plant Powered Consulting are here to help you with media, marketing, communications strategy and so much more.

Until I see you again next week, remember that together we are taking back our health, the health of the planet, and the health of our bottom line.

Elysabeth Alfano is the founder of Plant Powered Consulting and host of the Plantbased Business Hour.

Share article: share

share

share

email