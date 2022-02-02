Heme Made From Algae! Triton Algae Innovations on the PBH

Miller Tran, VP of Research and Development and Founding Member of Triton Algae Innovations, discusses heme made from non-GMO algae and if it will replace animal heme, with Elysabeth Alfano on The Plantbased Business Hour.

Specifically, they discuss,

Heme made from algae, Algae as a carbon sink, Minimizing waste streams, and Algae-tech: is it here, scalable, and non-GMO.

Below is a clip and transcription from their conversation. Here is the podcast.

Click here to display content from YouTube.

Learn more in YouTube’s privacy policy. Always display content from YouTube

Elysabeth: I’m wondering what you wish you knew ten years ago that you know now?

Miller Tran: I wish I knew that business is a lot harder than research and development because, let me tell you, I’ve had to learn that. When I was younger, I was very impulsive in things that I did and things that I said. I think as I’ve gotten older, I’ve learned that you should learn to be someone who plans, but also I think more importantly, learn to be someone who can adapt their plan. When we first started trying, we had an idea of what the company should be, and we stuck with that for years longer than we should have and that almost brought us to the breaking point. And so, I think once we learned what we were and how to adapt quicker, I think that old idea of failing fast really holds true.

I wish I could have adapted that sooner because coming from an academic background, I did my PhD at UCSD, you always want to do things perfectly and I think it was Sheryl Sandberg who said, “Don’t let perfect be the enemy of done.”

Elysabeth: Oh my gosh, yes, I like that a lot. I always say that for those who are successful, it’s not really the smartest or the best connected or the prettiest or the funniest or what have you or even the wealthiest. It’s those who can make their money last the longest, those who are willing to work the hardest and those who can pivot the fastest. That doesn’t mean pivoting every time, of course. Then you’re just dancing with yourself going round and round, but sometimes you have to pivot and when you realize it’s important to pivot, if you can pivot fast, so you’re nimble, that’s very helpful.

Elysabeth Alfano is the Founder of Plant Powered Consulting. New episodes of The Plantbased Business Hour are out every week. Subscribe on iTunes and Youtube, and follow Elysabeth on Linkedin.