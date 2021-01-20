How Can We Successfully Invest for People, the Planet and Animals?

Financial Advisor Stephan Kerby is on The Plantbased Business Hour with Elysabeth Alfano to discuss socially responsible investing. 1) Does it really make a difference? 2) How can we push companies to truly earn any ESG label they throw around? 3) Can you invest in cruelty-free companies and turn a profit? 4) How does your current portfolio stack up again animal cruelty? Podcast here.

Below is a highlight clip (3:14) on using your dollars to change the course of a multi-national corporation. Long-form video interview is here.

