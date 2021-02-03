How Does the Market Reward Innovation and Efficiency? Paul Shapiro of the Better Meat Co. Weighs In

CEO of The Better Meat Co. and author of Clean Meat: How Growing Meat Without Animals Will Revolutionize Dinner and the World, Paul Shapiro joins Elysabeth Alfano on the Plantbased Business Hour to discuss 1) why blended plant-based/meat hybrid products make sense, 2) the future of cultivated meat and fermented proteins and 3) the business models that will win out in the end. Podcast here.

Below is a highlight clip (4:05) of Paul explaining how the most efficient products play out in the market over time. The long-form video interview is here.

