It’s Like Milk; But Made For Humans & T-Shirts for Haters

It’s like milk; but made for humans. Like it, love it, hate it, Oatly has knocked it out of the park. They spent about $5.5 Million on a Super Bowl ad which was basically a re-run of a 2014 YouTube ad which was banned in Sweden due to the pressure from the Swedish dairy lobby. They came out with their CEO, Toni Petersson, in a field singing, “Wow, no cow. No, no, no.”

It may or may not be for you but who the heck cares. All of social media is talking about it as is USA Today, all the way down to Fox Business News and mainstream media. Plus, the brand followed up with t-shirts for haters that say, “I totally hated that Oatly commercial.” Even the haters are wearing their brand.

My business bottom line: marketing is not about being like everybody else. Marketing is about knowing who you are and being great at it. Oatly does it again.

First animal-free ribeye steak

Guess who else does it again? Aleph Farms is back in the news. This time for working with the Israeli Institute of Technology, Technion. Together they are building (printing) 3D, thick, juicy, rib-eye steaks. That’s right, they’re taking cells from animals and not the animals themselves to actually build a thick steak.

My business bottom line here is – do not look for cellular agriculture to be some sort of freaky thing in the future. It is here and now. Look for it in I’ll say the next ten years to find actual meaningful distribution of same. If you can invest, the time is now.

VFC arrives to disrupt fast food

It’s a very exciting time for that and for vegan fried chicken. The sales director for VFC, which only launched about eight weeks ago, Stewart McGuckin explained that, as a former brand manager of Nestle Confectionary, he would usually go into sales meetings and have to pitch. Now he doesn’t even have to do that. He has walked into sales meetings recently with two of the largest U.K retailers and they didn’t even want to hear the sales pitch. They just said, “When can you get this to us?”

My business bottom line there is: oh, burgers are so 2019. Look for plant-based steak, ribs, bacon, seafood, and chicken to come to market.

As a new section to the Plantbased Business Minute, here is my food for thought for this week: If all of plant-based business is soaring, why is meat consumption still growing?

This has been the Plantbased Business minute.

