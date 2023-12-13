Mathias Cousin, Managing Director of Monitor Deloitte

Managing Director of Monitor Deloitte, Mathias Cousin, shares the advancements of the BioP2P network that is ensuring the health of the bio-manufacturing sector for sustainable food systems transformation. It’s another fascinating episode of The Plantbased Business Hour.

Elysabeth: I absolutely want to have Deloitte on with me on the Plantbased Business Hour which brings me to Managing Director of Monitor Deloitte, Mathias Cousin. What are the ways that we can frame the conversation either to the large food companies so that we work together or to the consumers to make this an easy transition?

Mathias Cousin: That’s a really tough question. I think at the heart of this is the product that we’re going to put together through all of this innovation, or the products, rather. It’s clearly helping consumers understand the advantages of getting that product and using that product in their diet. There’s lots of research that’s published every year on why people buy food. It’s usually not because of sustainability and I think there’s a lot of education that’s probably needed to make sure that the connection between food and sustainability is clearer, but also that people want to do something about it. And that’s the goal of marketing. The job of a good marketer is education for a new behavior.

I think that’s the biggest challenge in this industry because if you think about a new steak made out of cells, it’s not fundamentally more healthy than another steak. Maybe it is. I don’t know. Hopefully it is actually much better for the environment, but you have to convince me. Assuming taste, consistency, chewing, etc. is all taken care of. Convince me why I should still go for that one if we’re at price parity. So you kind of have to educate the consumers or really achieve incredible cost efficiencies. If your steak is 50% cheaper I think you’ll probably convince a lot of people.