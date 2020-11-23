Plant-based and Cellular Meat Are 60% of the Meat Market by 2040

Every week, Plant-based Business Expert Elysabeth Alfano breaks down the headlines with her review and analysis in the Plantbased Business Minute. Elysabeth is the founder of Plant Powered Consulting, the host of the Plantbased Business Hour, and the Consulting Managing Director, vegconomist, North America.

Here is the rundown from her video for the week ending November 20, 2020.

Cellular & plant-based meat to be 60%

The best news I have had all year. Kearney and the Edison Group have done a market research report on the meat market. Not the plant-based market to one side and the meat market to the other, but the meat market as a whole, including three major players: meat-old fashioned meat, plant-based meat, and cellular agriculture products. Their study predicts that in nineteen years and less than two decades, cellular meat and plant-based meat will be 60% of the meat market.

My business bottom line here, which is also really my good news, is that in under two decades the majority of the meat market will not include animals.

The Very Good listing

The Very Good Butchers also have some very good news. They landed in the Canadian stock market in June of this year, but now they’re on the American stock market. They’re on the OTCQB which is the over-the-counter exchange for smaller, younger businesses.

They now join the likes of Beyond Meat, the Natural Order Acquisition Corporation, Else Baby Food, Meat Tech 3D, Laird Super Food, and many others that are globally traded.

My business bottom line here is that as plant-based businesses get bigger you will see more and more options, particularly around this time next year, publicly traded on the stock market.

Unilever’s plant-based direction

Speaking of bigger, perhaps you’ve heard of Unilever. That’s right, they’ve got Ben and Jerry’s. They’ve got Hellmann’s. They’ve got the Vegetarian Butcher. Unilever is saying that within the next five to seven years they’re going to grow their plant-based business to a billion euros a year.

Hanneke Faber has this to say from Unilever, “As one of the world’s largest food companies, we have a critical role to play to transform the global food system.”

My business bottom line here is that we all have a critical role to play to transform the global food system from the consumer to the small plant-based business to the large multinational. We all play a critical role, so let’s get to work.

That's the Plantbased Business Minute.

Elysabeth Alfano is the founder of Plant Powered Consulting, host of the Plantbased Business Hour and the Consulting Managing Director, vegconomist, North America.

