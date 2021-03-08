Plant-based Proteins, VegTech™ Index, and Europe’s 49%

Every week, Plant-based Business Expert Elysabeth Alfano breaks down the headlines with her review and analysis in the Plantbased Business Minute. Elysabeth is the founder of Plant Powered Consulting, the host of the Plantbased Business Hour and the Consulting Managing Director, vegconomist, North America. She doesn’t use a teleprompter.

Here is the Plantbased Business Minute for the week ending March 5, 2021.

The multinational ingredient company, Ingredion, has opened a monumental state-of-the-art plant-based protein facility in South Sioux City, Nebraska. The company brings pea protein online with many more proteins to come and it looks to help plant-based products get to market faster with more diversity and functionality.

My business bottom line here is it has never been a problem of consumer demand for plant-based products. It’s always been the issue of finding diverse and scalable supplies and manufacturing opportunities. When Ingredion and other companies solve for these kinds of problems, you’re going to see plant-based distribution go global.

Speaking of global, it’s no surprise that Smart Protein and Pro Veg International have gone through Nielsen Data and found out that Europe over the last two years has grown plant-based sales 49%. Of the eleven countries studied, Germany comes out ahead at 229%.

My business bottom line here should be, ‘I told you so,’ but instead I’ll say that these numbers reflect the very beginning of a shifting global food supply system.

VegTech™!

VegTech™: The Global Vegan Impact and Innovation Index™ hits the market tracking twenty-one publicly traded companies that are innovating to get animals out of the supply chain for the betterment of animals, the people, and the planet. The index signals to ESG investors that they should be aware of the deleterious effects of animal agriculture on our health, animals, and the environment and that, in fact, plant-based innovation is a viable and healthy investment strategy.

My business bottom line here is if you would like more information go to VegTechIndex.com or hit me up because I might know a thing or two about it.

Okay my Clubhouse and Linkedin question for the week is: At what point do you think fermented proteins, plant-based proteins and cellular agriculture will be the major protein in the market? Three years? Five years? Seven years? Ten years? Hit me up on Linkedin and give me your number.

Elysabeth Alfano is the founder of Plant Powered Consulting, host of the Plantbased Business Hour and the Consulting Managing Director, vegconomist, North America.

