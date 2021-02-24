Ryan Bethencourt and the Trends Disrupting Meat and Dairy

Ryan Bethencourt, investor and founder of Wild Earth Pets, discusses with Elysabeth Alfano the major trends destabilizing the meat and dairy industries, his newest venture, Sustainable Food Ventures and his investment strategy. Plus, he describes the death of animal agriculture and the birth of cultivated meats.

Listen in to this thought-leader and major investor actively moving the world away from animal products. It’s the Plantbased Business Hour. Audio podcast here.

Here is a highlight clip (2:38) of Ryan on the death of animal agriculture.

Click here to display content from YouTube.

Learn more in YouTube’s privacy policy. Always display content from YouTube

Now you can be a part of the conversation. The Plantbased Business Hour airs LIVE on LinkedIn every Tuesday and Thursday at 1p PT on Elysabeth Alfano’s LinkedIn Page: here. Tune in to ask the most influential leaders in the plant-based business arena your questions. To make sure you never miss an episode, vegconomist will be also be featuring The Plantbased Business Hour interviews every Wednesday. Stay tuned right here for more. To learn more about The Plantbased Business Hour, click here. Follow Elysabeth on LinkedIn here and PBH here.

For inquiries regarding sponsorship of The Plantbased Business Hour, contact Emma Clarkson at [email protected]

Share article: share

share

share

email