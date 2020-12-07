Singapore, One Big Meat Market and Billions for Plant-based Pork

Every week, Plant-based Business Expert Elysabeth Alfano breaks down the headlines with her review and analysis in the Plantbased Business Minute. Elysabeth is the founder of Plant Powered Consulting, the host of the Plantbased Business Hour and the Consulting Managing Director, vegconomist, North America.

Here is the rundown from her video for the week ending December 4, 2020.

Singapore Leads the Way

Singapore leads the way by green lighting the sale of cultivated meat from San Francisco company, Eat Just. Singapore, a nation state, currently makes about 10% of its own food and imports 90% of the rest. Its goal is to create 30% of its own food by 2030.

My business bottom line here is that VegTech and FoodTech are issues of national security. Only the countries that invest heavily in novel protein research and support regulation will be the powerful leaders of the future.

The Meat Market: All of It

IFFA, the largest animal meat trade show in the world, is now including plant-based meats and technologies in its trade show.

My business bottom line here is that no longer is there the meat market and the small plant-based meat market over there. No, there is just one market. It is the meat market, and it includes plant-based meats, fermented proteins, and cultivated meat. They’re all major players.

Meat-borne Pandemics Come From Eating Meat

Plant based pork is expected to be $10.5 billion by 2030. Impossible Foods, Beyond Meat, and Omnipork are all betting big on this. In fact, plant-based pork is about to be 40% of the plant-based meat market by the end of this year.

My business bottom line here is that meat-borne pandemics come from eating meat. Factory farms are a breeding grounds for disease and pandemics. Pandemics disrupt job markets and food supply chains. If we are ever to stabilize our global economies, we have to eliminate factory farms.

