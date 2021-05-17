Target, Cellular Meat and Rosa Takes a Stand

Every week, Plant-based Business Consultant Elysabeth Alfano breaks down the headlines with her review and analysis in the Plantbased Business Minute. The following is for the week ending May 14, 2021.

Plant-based for under five dollars! Target rolls out thirty new products including plant-based chocolate milk, cauliflower wings, nuggets, meatballs, and more. The eighth-largest retailer in the U.S. has this to say: “We want to give people what they want.” Target is in the game!

My business bottom line is – welcome to the party!

Journal News reports that eighty-eight percent of Gen Z and eighty-four percent of Millennials say that they’re willing to try cultivated meat. The group on average, which also did include Gen X and Boomers, said that they anticipate in the future that forty percent of their meat intake would come from cellular meat.

My business bottom line here is that whenever cellular meat gets to the grocery store, assuming it has price parity and, of course, great taste, it will be adopted at an exponential rate because no one would ever choose to have hormones, antibiotics, environmental damage and crushing animal welfare if they didn’t have to make that choice, and soon they will not have to make that choice.

My favorite news this week in addition to an IPO from Oatly, which is around the corner even as early as this week, comes from GFI. GFI states that Appropriations Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro calls for parity in research funding in alternative proteins. She said this to the U.S. secretary of agriculture. In all honesty, the U.S. has been slow to fund this kind of research. It’s disappointing.

My business bottom line is that food security is actually an issue of national security as food and water become scarce due to population growth and climate change. If we don’t invest in our own food supply through research into alternative proteins, you will see a rise in political tensions around the world and that’s bad for business.

My LinkedIn question for the week is – would you try cellular meat? Lou Cooperhouse of Blue Nalu has given me an invitation to go down to San Diego to try Blue Nalu’s fish as soon as it is ready. I have not forgotten this Lou, so I will be the first in line as soon as I can. You let me know on LinkedIn what you would do.

