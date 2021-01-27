The Future Of Food Is Here: Ryan Pandya of Perfect Day on The Plantbased Business Hour

CEO and Co-Founder of Perfect Day Foods, Ryan Pandya joins Elysabeth Alfano on The Plantbased Business Hour to discuss dairy without the cow. Yes. The future of food IS here. They discuss 1) precision fermentation, 2) is dairy made without the cow or the cows’ actual DNA plant-based and/or healthy?, 3) how do we communicate this to the consumer?, and 4) Perfect Day’s collaborations for the future.

Podcast here. Below is a highlight clip (3:15) of Ryan explaining precision fermentation. Long-form video interview is here.

