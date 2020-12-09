The Growth Trend of Plant-based Eggs: Liron Nimrodi & Isabell Francois of Zero Egg

Zero Egg? How? Co-Founder Liron Nimrodi & GM Isabelle Francois of Zero Egg break it down on the Plantbased Business Hour with Elysabeth Alfano. Learn about the novel technology that will let us all eat egg-free for our health, for the planet and for the hens!

The three discuss 1) the environmental impact of eggs, 2) the market for Zero Egg and 3) the reception/reaction from food service. Podcast here.

Below is a highlight clip (2:48) on the key reasons for growth behind plant-based eggs. Long-form video interview is here.

Now you can be a part of the conversation. The Plantbased Business Hour airs LIVE on LinkedIn every Tuesday and Thursday at 1p PT on Elysabeth Alfano’s LinkedIn Page: here. Tune in to ask the most influential leaders in the plant-based business arena your questions. To make sure you never miss an episode, vegconomist will be also be featuring The Plantbased Business Hour interviews every Wednesday. Stay tuned right here for more. To learn more about The Plantbased Business Hour, click here. Follow Elysabeth on LinkedIn here and PBH here.

For inquiries regarding sponsorship of The Plantbased Business Hour, contact Emma Clarkson at [email protected]

Share article: share

share

share

email