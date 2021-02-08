The Logical Next Step in Animal Agriculture and Est-ce Qu’On Peut Dire ‘Plant-based’ En Francais?

Every week, Plant-based Business Expert Elysabeth Alfano breaks down the headlines with her review and analysis in the Plantbased Business Minute. Elysabeth is the founder of Plant Powered Consulting, the host of the Plantbased Business Hour and the Consulting Managing Director, vegconomist, North America. She doesn’t use a teleprompter.

Here is the Plantbased Business Minute for the week ending February 5, 2021.

Est-ce qu’on peut dire plant-based en français? Mais oui! Veconomist, the vegan business magazine, truly the global voice in vegan business, is now launching a French site. This comes on the heels of its Spanish site and its Chinese site which is already in addition to its English site and its German site.

My business bottom line is this: look for countries like India and China to come online and go to the forefront in the plant-based space. Going plant-based is no longer a western-only trend.

Israel is not to be outdone by the other countries that I’ve mentioned, Israel again is in the news for its technological advancements in plant-based. The Future Meat Technologies company has just raised under $27 million and they are about to launch their cellular chicken-chicken made not from the animal but from the cells-on the market for about $7.5 a pound. This is incredible news as they get closer to price parity with chicken.

My business bottom line is this: the logical next step in animal agriculture innovation is actually cellular agriculture. The most efficient way to make meat is indeed without the animal. Wrap your minds around this: cellular agriculture is the end of animal agriculture.

McPlant Arrives

But it’s not the end for McDonald’s, it’s just the beginning. McDonald’s is launching the McPlant Burger in Denmark and Sweden. Those two countries are going to be testing the McPlant burger through March and April respectively.

My business bottom line is this: when a major player like McDonald’s not only announces the McPlant, but also announces publicly that they will follow up with more plant-based burgers, plant-based chicken, and plant-based breakfast sausages, you know that the race starts now.

My business bottom line is – look for the dominos to fall. It’s going to be a busy year.

That’s the Plantbased Business Minute. If you would like a deeper dive into plant-based business, please subscribe to the Plantbased Business Hour wherever you get your podcasts. And if you are a small plant-based business or a large meat and dairy company and you are looking to navigate the plant-based landscape, please reach out to me on LinkedIn. My team and I at Plant Powered Consulting are here to help you with media, marketing, communications strategy and so much more.

