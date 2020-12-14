There Are Winners and There Are Losers: Europe Take Note

Every week, Plant-based Business Expert Elysabeth Alfano breaks down the headlines with her review and analysis in the Plantbased Business Minute. Elysabeth is the founder of Plant Powered Consulting, the host of the Plantbased Business Hour and the Consulting Managing Director, vegconomist, North America.

Here is the rundown from her video for the week ending December 11, 2020.

France Heads To The Middle Ages

Breaking news! France is heading to the middle ages.

That’s right. Singapore green lights the sale of cultivated meat. The Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, tastes cultivated meat from Aleph Farms and declares it delicious and guilt free. Meanwhile, the French Minister of Agriculture, Julien de Normandie, had this to say in a tweet, criticizing cultivated meat. “Meat comes from the living.”

Uh yeah, Julien that’s the problem. Living cows need water, land, time, antibiotics, hormones; all these things that are draining our planet’s resources.

My business bottom line here is that any country that doesn’t embrace a more efficient food supply system will, in fact, find itself at the back of the line.

Become a Beefatarian

France’s friends in the EU are also having trouble understanding the future. If you can believe it the EU is funding a $5.4 million, three year ad campaign called, “Become a Beefatarian.”

Hmm…so if you’re not understanding the adverse health effects from consuming beef and if you’re not understanding the adverse climate change effects from producing meat and raising cows then perhaps the Paris Accord should not be named after a European city. Maybe the Paris Accord should be named after Singapore.

Singapore, back over to you, you are my champion.

We Are The Champions

Ah, but Singapore is not the only champion. Champion tennis player, Venus Williams, is launching a vegan shake line called Happy Viking. This is her effort to help people find strength through a vegan diet.

Another champion, Impossible Foods is listed on Time’s top 100 inventions for 2020 with their Impossible Pork.

My business bottom line here is that in business, and in politics, there are winners and there are losers. You know who you are!

Congratulations to Impossible Foods and Venus Williams.

