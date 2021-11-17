Vegan NY Mayor Eric Adams on the Plant-Based Business Hour

|
In honor of New York Mayor, Eric Adams, we are re-running his powerful interview with Elysabeth Alfano on The Plantbased Business Hour on which he discusses the public health benefits of a plant-based diet, the public health issues with NYC’s wet markets, and what it takes to be a leader in a time of crisis.
Raw, humble. and direct; Adams also talks about curing his type 2 diabetes and partial blindness with a plant-based diet and the economic impact of implementing plant-based lifestyle nutrition in corporations, hospitals and schools. He is known for putting vegan meal options in schools, hospitals, and prisons and implementing #MeatlessMondays in 1700 public NYC schools.
For the full video interview, click here. For the audio interview, click here.
Points of note from the full interview are
- Traits of a successful leader in times of crisis,
- The financial implications of an unhealthy society, also applicable for corporations with unhealthy employees and
- The necessary elements for shifting the collective will of a group of people (employees, citizens, etc.)