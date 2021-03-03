What Can Large Food Companies Learn From Plant-based Start-ups? Gerrit Suhlmann of Bright Green Partners

Gerrit Suhlmann of Bright Green Partners joins Elysabeth Alfano on the Plantbased Business Hour to discuss the path forged by large scale companies in the plant-based arena. The two discuss 1) the increase in B2B plant-based supplies, 2) the role governments play in shifting supporting new technologies and 3) should meat companies cannibalize their product lines with plant-based lines? Hint: Ask Apple. Podcast here. Transcript available.

Below is a highlight clip (5:15) on what large food companies can learn from plant-based startups. The long-form video interview is here.

Click here to display content from YouTube.

Learn more in YouTube’s privacy policy. Always display content from YouTube

Now you can be a part of the conversation. The Plantbased Business Hour airs LIVE on LinkedIn every Tuesday and Thursday at 1p PT on Elysabeth Alfano’s LinkedIn Page: here. Tune in to ask the most influential leaders in the plant-based business arena your questions. To make sure you never miss an episode, vegconomist will be also be featuring The Plantbased Business Hour interviews every Wednesday. Stay tuned right here for more. To learn more about The Plantbased Business Hour, click here. Follow Elysabeth on LinkedIn here and PBH here.

For inquiries regarding sponsorship of The Plantbased Business Hour, contact Emma Clarkson at [email protected]

Share article: share

share

share

email